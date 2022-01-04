Celebrity Cruises joins forces with ABTA for agent rewards programme

Celebrity Cruises has joined forces with ABTA in a new campaign that aims to recognise the hard work of travel agents over the last year.

The ‘Celebrity Loves Agents’ campaign will see the luxury cruise brand donate £10,000 to ABTA LifeLine and pledge a further £1 for every agent booking made throughout January.

ABTA Lifeline is the charity of ABTA, the UK’s largest travel association which represents travel agents and tour operators. ABTA Lifeline was created in 1988 to provide assistance to travel colleagues in time of need.

Celebrity Cruises’ support for ABTA Lifeline will continue throughout January with a donation scheme in place that also pledges £1 for every travel agent booking claimed via Celebrity Rewards.

Further rewards

With every new booking made through to 2023, agents will earn £10/€12 for each Balcony and Concierge stateroom. Rewards will be enhanced for Aqua Class bookings to £20/€24 per booking, and further increased to £25/€30 for each booking in The Retreat.

The enhanced Celebrity Rewards programme also gives agents the chance to redeem points on a luxury gift for their clients.

To support agents in securing bookings, there is also a brand-new suite of sales and marketing toolkit to help agents maximise their sales.