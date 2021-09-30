Celebrity Cruises is Putting it all on the Table

With a Michelin-starred chef, one of the world’s most famous interior designers and globally-inspired cuisine and cocktails, the culinary experience on board Celebrity Cruises latest ship Celebrity Beyond is set to be “without comparison,” Celebrity Cruises Lisa Lutoff-Perlo, the company’s President and CEO announced today.

Unveiling the dining experience (see the video above) guests can expect on Celebrity Beyond, Lutoff-Perlo also announced a number of major partnerships and collaborations that are set to confirm the new-luxury ship’s status as one of the top culinary experience at sea.

The company confirmed an extended partnership with the double Michelin-starred Daniel Boulud, a collaboration with interior designer Nate Berkus, and a new concept with alcohol industry giants, Diageo.

What guests can expect

World renowned chef Daniel Boulud, Celebrity’s Global Culinary Ambassador, has created his first signature restaurant at sea – Le Voyage by Daniel Boulud – inspired by travel wanderlust;

Distinguished interior designer Nate Berkus has created a supersized internationally-inspired venue dubbed the Sunset Bar;

Complementing Celebrity Cruises’ world-renowned wine collection, a new partnership with Diageo will have expert mixologists ready to satisfy everyone from curious newcomers to connoisseurs alike at World Class Bar;

Celebrity Cruises signature spaces including Cyprus Restaurant, the Rooftop Garden’s Rooftop Grill, Cafe al Bacio and Mast Bar are being taken above and beyond with expanded spaces, new designs and new menu offerings.

“Globally-inspired culinary excellence is at the heart of our offering on board all Celebrity Cruises ships. On any holiday, some of your most treasured memories come straight from the dining table you share with friends and family. It matters to us that every aspect of our guest’s onboard experience is truly special. We have always put so much attention into our food and drinks, and it has paid off with numerous awards including prestigious recognition from Wine Spectator for setting the standard at sea,” said Lutoff-Perlo.

“Now, we have partnered with the most extraordinary talent to put it all ‘on the table’ and create a complete experience without comparison.”

“On Celebrity Beyond, alone, we are proud to welcome more than 300 talented chefs from over 30 countries, ensuring we can offer truly global cuisine throughout our stunning collection of new-luxury venues,” said Chef Cornelius Gallagher, Celebrity Cruises Vice President of Food and Beverage and a Michelin-starred chef in his own right. “Combined with the remarkable talents of Chef Boulud, I know our guests will taste the difference.”

In total, there will be 32 food and beverage experiences on board Celebrity Beyond, including 15 restaurants, five cafés and 12 bars and lounges.