Celebrity Cruises Incredible Travel Agent Giveaway

Celebrity Cruises announces its new Celebrity Moments campaign, giving away circa €30,000 (£25,000) and Peloton Bikes to top-performing travel agents. Celebrity Cruises’ Valerie Murphy shared that this is not just UK agents but also open to agents based in the Republic of Ireland.

Showing appreciation for the critical support of travel agents in a successful return to service, the 100 top-performing travel agents over June and July who register bookings through Celebrity Rewards before 7th August, will each win €300. Winners will be announced in August, with ‘wild card’ places also on offer.

Celebrating an incredible onboard partnership, every week in June one agent will also win a Peloton Bike along with a 12-month all-access membership – worth circa €2,350 (£2,000). The weekly winner will be randomly drawn from all new Europe bookings.

Celebrity Cruises’ Incredible New Summer Giveaway for Travel Agents

To stand a chance of winning 25,000 points to redeem as €300 (£250) on their Celebrity Rewards Mastercard, agents will need to make as many bookings as possible between 1st June 2022 and 31st July 2022 across any of the Celebrity Cruises fleet.

To be eligible to win, bookings must be claimed via the Celebrity Rewards website by 7th August, accessible through Celebrity Central.

In addition to making bookings, the award-winning Celebrity Cruises sales team will be giving away a select number of ‘wild card’ places throughout the campaign. All winners will be announced in mid-August.

Throughout the 1st June to 31st July Celebrity Moments campaign, partners can earn an incredible €24 (£20) for each The Retreat suite booking, €18 (£15) for each AquaClass booking and €12 (£10) for each booking in a balcony and Concierge Class stateroom, across any sailing year through to 2024.

To further support agent bookings across all Europe sailings, Celebrity will run a series of incentives featuring prizes inspired by some of the new-luxury cruise line’s extraordinary onboard partnerships.

Every week in June, one lucky agent who claims a new Europe booking via Celebrity Rewards will win a revolutionary Peloton Bike along with a 12-month all-access membership. The weekly winner will be randomly drawn from all new Europe bookings.

Agents are encouraged to stay tuned on the Celebrity Cruises Agent Facebook Page where winners will be announced weekly, along with details on more luxurious incentive prizes to be revealed throughout the summer.

Celebrity’s amazing cash prize giveaway is the latest instalment of the Celebrity Moments campaign, showing recognition and appreciation to top-performing travel agents. The campaign previously saw 100 top-performing travel agents win a stateroom on an exclusive sailing onboard the state-of-the-art Celebrity Beyond, becoming amongst the first to experience its redefined luxury.

Agents can even track their progress via the weekly leader boards available on the Celebrity Rewards website, plus take advantage of all the latest campaign resources and marketing collections on Celebrity Central. Please visit Celebrity Central for more information and terms and conditions.