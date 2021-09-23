News

Celebrity Cruises Goes Down Under for 2023

Celebrity Cruise’s revolutionary Celebrity Edge is set to debut Down Under for the 2023-2024 season.
The brand’s signature Edge Series ship will offer an array of itineraries  sailing around Australia, New Zealand and the South Pacific for the 2023 and 2024 season.

Guests will be able to select from 12 different itineraries visiting a collection of 22 ports with departures from both Sydney and Auckland.

Highlights include overnight opportunities in Cairns and Auckland, as well as a visit to the scenic Kangaroo Island.

There are also tailored itineraries such as ‘Sun and Beach Escapes’, ‘Food and Wine Classics’, and ‘Five Star Getaways to help guests fully immerse themselves in the cruise experience.

Exclusive features onboard include:

  • The Retreat with its private restaurant, and exclusive lounge and sundeck available to all suite guests

  • The Magic Carpet is an extraordinary venue high in the sky home to mouthwatering experiences such as dinner and drinks on the Edge

  • The Spa, offering more than 120 treatments and the Thermal Suite, featuring a steam room, float room, and Kerastase hair salon.

