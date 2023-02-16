Celebrity Cruises becomes the First Cruise Line to Recieve Forbes Travel Guide Stars

Celebrity Cruises has become the first ocean cruise line to ever earn the prestigious Forbes Travel Guide (“FTG”) Star Awards.

Celebrity’s ships join an elite and exclusive group of fewer than 20 land-based properties with over 1,000 rooms in the world to ever receive the coveted recognition.

FTG is the global authority on luxury hospitality and the only global rating system for luxury hotels, restaurants, spas and now, the new ocean cruise category.

The five inaugural resorts at sea Star-Rated ships are Celebrity Apex, Celebrity Edge, Celebrity Flora, Celebrity Millennium and Celebrity Summit. The remainder of the line’s 15-ship fleet will be evaluated in the year ahead, except for the line’s smaller Galapagos ships.

“We always reach for the stars at Celebrity Cruises, whether it’s in our exceptional level of service, our innovative ship design, or the highest quality of relaxed luxury experiences we provide onboard. To now be Star-rated multiple times over is such an incredible honour from the Forbes Travel Guide team. It’s confirmation that with our resorts at sea, our guests truly sail on the world’s best places to the world’s best places,” said Celebrity Cruises President and CEO Lisa Lutoff-Perlo.

