Celebrity Cruises Back in Ireland in Style!

Celebrity Cruises has come back to Ireland in style at The Ivy Restaurant on Dublin’s Dawson Street.

ITTN’s Managing Director Sharon Jordan was one of the lucky media partners to be invited to the business update.

Hosting the briefing and lunch was Jo Rzymowska, Managing Director, Celebrity Cruises UK; Clare Stirrup, Sales Director; Vic Snelgar, Planning and Activation Manager; and Pauline Thomson, Regional Sales Manager.

Jo Rzymowska, Celebrity Cruises.

Discussions centred around the news that the cruise line is:

Simplifying the luxury experience, with Wi-Fi, drinks, and service charges now ‘Always Included SM’ on every Celebrity cruise.

That she will sail year-round in the Mediterranean, adding on to its summer season with sailings from September 2023 through March 2024.

That she will be sailing in the Mediterranean for the first time in winter. Guests will be treated to a new-luxury experience on board the award-winning Celebrity Infinity(r) as they visit some of the most sought-after locations in the world, including the breathtaking Pyramids of Egypt, the striking Acropolis of Athens, or one of the oldest cities in the world, Jerusalem.

Celebrity Cruises’ iconic “X” is the mark of a fleet of 14 award-winning ships redefining luxury cruise travel with cool, contemporary design and accommodation; dining, spa and entertainment experiences for modern tastes; and culturally rich and diverse destination experiences, all complemented by warm, personalised service.

One of five cruise brands owned by global cruise company Royal Caribbean Group, Celebrity journeys to all seven continents, visiting nearly 300 destinations in more than 70 countries.

Celebrity has pioneered many industry firsts at sea, including: