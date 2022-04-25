Celebrity Cruises are our Supplier of the Week!

Luxury and wellness collide with the launch of Celebrity Beyond.

The third ship in Celebrity Cruises Edge® Series, Celebrity Beyond take their distinctive design further than ever, creating an even closer connection between passenger, the sea, and every exciting place on the horizon.

For travellers who enjoy exceptional food experiences, Celebrity Beyond features 32 food and beverage venues, including eight specialty restaurants and an array of bars and lounges. Globally inspired menus are crafted by Michelin-starred chef, Cornelius Gallagher.