SEARCH
HomeNewsCelebrity Cruises are our Supplier of the Week!
News

Celebrity Cruises are our Supplier of the Week!

Emer Roche
By Emer Roche
0
23

Luxury and wellness collide with the launch of Celebrity Beyond.

The third ship in Celebrity Cruises Edge® Series, Celebrity Beyond take their distinctive design further than ever, creating an even closer connection between passenger, the sea, and every exciting place on the horizon.

For travellers who enjoy exceptional food experiences, Celebrity Beyond features 32 food and beverage venues, including eight specialty restaurants and an array of bars and lounges. Globally inspired menus are crafted by Michelin-starred chef, Cornelius Gallagher.

Emer Roche
Emer Roche
As a freelance writer and editor, Emer has over 10 years experience working for Irish magazines, supplements, websites and creative agencies. She’s written features for U Magazine, Image Magazine and theheyday.ie, across a range of subjects such as women’s interest, travel, culture, news and interviews. She also have a portfolio of commercial writing for creative agencies, such as RTE.ie and Originate Creative. Emer is a Dublin native with part of her heart in Ardmore, County Waterford. She lives in Dublin with her husband, two kids, dog and cat.
Previous articleAmerican Airlines’ New Services for Ireland Exceed Pre-Pandemic Levels

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Logo
@ittn.ie
1,484 Followers
Follow

Must Read

© ITTN.ie