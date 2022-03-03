Celebrity Cruises announces year long sailings in the Mediterranean

Celebrity Cruises will commence year-long sailings around the Mediterranean from 2023.

Celebrity Infinity will sail around the Mediterranean from September 2023 until March 2024.

Guests will be treated to a luxury experience as they visit the Pyramids of Egypt, the striking Acropolis of Athens, or Jerusalem.

From October 2023 to January 2024, Infinity will head to Barcelona home as she embarks on 11- and 12-night itineraries and returns to Morocco for the first time since 2008.

Lisa Lutoff-Perlo, President and CEO of Celebrity Cruises. “Being able to sail through the Mediterranean all winter will open up infinite possibilities for our guests to satiate their wanderlust while experiencing new destinations as they Journey WonderFULLSM with us.”

“With these new 2023-2024 offerings, we will continue to reintroduce our guests to the world with itineraries that reconnect them with cultures and experiences that will last a lifetime.”

Guests can also avail of overnight stays in Malaga, Spain; Porto, Portugal; Jerusalem, Israel; Alexandria, Egypt, or Athens, Greece.