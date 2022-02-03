Celebrity Cruises announces Hotels by Celebrity programme

Celebrity Cruises announced its new Hotels by Celebrity option, where guests can book a hotel along with their cruise.

The company said the program will offer four- and five-star hotels at exclusive rates, “creating a stress-free experience when planning cruise vacations.”

When booking a sailing with Celebrity Cruises, North American guests will be presented with an option to book pre- or post-cruise accommodations.

Within the results, guests can view the amenities for each specific hotel, and even filter by amenity and star level to further refine the search.

Offering hotels for before or after their cruise is an addition to the pre-existing option to book airfare for cruise guests.

You can use the Hotels by Celebrity website here.