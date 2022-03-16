Celebrity Cruises Announce New Entertainment

Celebrity Cruises today raised the curtain on a host of new live shows and onboard interactive experiences for Celebrity Beyond, the highly anticipated new-luxury ship debuting April 2022.

The Theatre with Three New Shows

These have been developed by creative visionaries who have collaborated on major productions from Las Vegas and the West End to the Olympics. The Theatre onboard is the largest in the Celebrity fleet, and will see three new shows:

‘Arte’ – immerses audiences in iconic works of art that combines electrifying dance, high-flying acrobatics and visual effects with a light-hearted twist. It is choreographed by West End creative leader Kendra Horburgh (& Juliet)

‘Stage Door’ – with accompaniment by a full symphony orchestra recorded in the London Palladium is brought to life by renowned director/choreographer of West End’s Thriller Live!, Gary Lloyd

‘Elements’- is a journey through the five elements – air, water, earth, fire and ether – utilising state-of-the-art technology, mesmerising visuals and breathtaking acrobatic performances

Around The Theatre’s stage is a 110-foot curved 4K LED screen, complete with five moving panels that open and move for truly immersive visual experiences and dramatic talent entrances and exits.

These new shows will be introduced alongside a range of other entertainment offerings, from live jazz nights at The Club to wine tasting classes at Eden.

Beyond Anything Done Before

“When you have a ship named ‘Beyond,’ it’s a promise to our guests to take every aspect of the ship beyond anything we’ve done before,” said Brian Abel, Celebrity Cruises’ Senior Vice President of Hotel Operations. “We’ve set the stage with so many experiential and imaginative offerings that I have never been more excited to debut our entertainment programming.”

An Array of Entertainment Onboard

Celebrity Beyond offers an expansive array of entertaining options throughout the ship including “The Club” – the nightspot on the ship with two all-new live music nights: The Jazz Joint – a speakeasy concept with swing jazz tunes, vocalists and electrifying dancers. Music Nights, also at The Club has “Rocked” for a face-paced, interactive concert and “Bringing the Brass” – a live tribute to iconic bands of brass.

Eden – At the aft of the ship, this grand three-storey space will offer multi-sensory experiences that change with the day from chilled mornings to playful afternoons to wonderful evenings and include everything from meditation, to a “Create and Pour” art and wine tasting class. By night, Wonder at Eden will be more wonderful, with six uniquely curated experiences including three new cast shows featuring decadent performances.