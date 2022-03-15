Celebrity Celebrates the Travel Trade

Celebrity Cruises celebrated its agent and partner community at a ceremony in London. Taking a different approach than previously, the brand chose to highlight several agent partners and individuals who have truly gone above and beyond to enable the successful return of the entire travel industry.

Celebrity Cruise’s Valerie Murphy and Irish travel agents were in situ enjoying the excellent cuisine and luxurious surrounds that one would expect from this five-star brand.

Over 60 travel partners were in attendance at the luxury event, with outstanding achievement awards going to Andy Harmer, Managing Director at CLIA, Julia Lo Bue-Said, CEO of Advantage Travel Group and Gemma Antrobus, Managing Director at Haslemere Travel.

Outstanding achievement awards went to Julia Lo Bue-Said, CEO, Advantage Travel Group for her work with the UK government on the resumption of the industry as well as amplifying its voice through the media, Gemma Antrobus, Managing Director of Haslemere Travel who led the charge for the luxury sector and lent incredible support to the cruise industry overall, and Andy Harmer, Managing Director of CLIA UK & Ireland, who was called out for his unparalleled contribution to the restart of the entire cruise sector.

The event was hosted by Jo Rzymowska, VP & MD, EMEA and Claire Stirrup, Sales Director, UK & Ireland.

Jo Rzymowska said: “It has been a poignant moment to be back together to celebrate and remind each other of the power of partnership. Today was about saying a massive thank you to everyone for all they have done not just for us, but for travel overall, as well as recognising the incredible contribution from partners and people across our wonderful industry, after a period of intense hardship. Our partners within the trade and across the industry are integral to all that we do. We look forward to coming back together in just six weeks’ time, as we launch Celebrity Beyond to the world in Southampton.”

Special recognition went to:

● Audley Travel

● Cruise.co.uk

● ROL Cruise

● Stewart Travel

● Julia Lo Bue-Said (Advantage)

● Gemma Antrobus (Haslemere Travel)

● Andy Harmer (CLIA UK and Ireland)