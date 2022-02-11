Celebrity Beyond completes sea trials as debut nears

The countdown begins for Celebrity Beyond which has completed its sea trials.

The ship will debut in just under 80 days, on 27 April 2022.

Overseen by more than 50 crew members, including captain Kate McCue, engineers and nautical experts, the ship showcased its sailing capabilities.

Lisa Lutoff-Perlo, President and CEO, Celebrity Cruises, says “I can’t tell you how excited I am to have completed this important milestone as it brings us that much closer to welcoming our guests onboard. Like her sister ships – Celebrity ApexSM and Celebrity Edge – she went beyond what was needed to demonstrate she’s ready.”

“Successfully completing these sea trials was a thrill of a lifetime for me,” said Celebrity Beyond’s captain, Captain Kate McCue.

Celebrity Beyond will depart on her maiden voyage from Southampton on a 10-night Western Europe cruise visiting Bordeaux Lisbon Seville, Malaga, Palma de Mallorca and Barcelona.

Celebrity Beyond is the largest ship in the Celebrity Cruises fleet.