Celebrating World Tourism Day 2022

By Emer Roche
Since 1980, the United Nations World Tourism Organisation has celebrated World Tourism Day as international observance on 27 September.

This date was chosen as that day in 1970 when the Statutes of the UNWTO were adopted. The adoption of these Statutes is considered a milestone in global tourism.

The official World Tourism Day celebration will be held in Bali, Indonesia, on 27 September, highlighting the shift towards tourism being recognized as a crucial pillar of development.

In celebration of World Tourism Day, 2022 Christchurch Cathedral will have Tower Tours of Belfry at 15:00 and 16:00 today. You can join one of our cathedral guides and have a go at ringing the Christ Church Bells.

The tour is free but places are limited.

