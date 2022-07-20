Celebrating 15 Years in Éire – “Abu Dhabi to the World” now Daily with Etihad Airways

To mark a momentous fifteen years of operation in Ireland, Etihad Airways celebrated the milestone in Dublin’s InterContinental Hotel with attendees from across the trade and media. This is only one of a multitude of events, offers, competitions and incentives to inspire travel from Ireland to Abu Dhabi and as the airline says, from “Abu Dhabi to the World”.

A Blast from the Past & Back to the Future

Martin Drew, Senior Vice President of Cargo & Sales, explained team members past and present were in attendance including Country Manager, Jeremy Pollock and the Irish account managers, Jason Kearns and Alexander Keech, dubbed the “dynamic duo… doing a fantastic job”. And also, three very familiar faces joined the guestlist to reminisce over the last decade and a half, Karen Maloney, Shannon O’Dowd and Teresa Lambe who were instrumental in establishing and growing the airline in Ireland.

“We would all love to share our appreciation… for the support you have provided to Etihad over the years and we achieved so much with your support and, obviously, we count on that going forward” explained Martin Drew. He added the achievement to date and how the airline is back to daily operations from Ireland, “Having launched flights in July 2007, the airline has “carried over 3.6 million passengers to and from Ireland, connecting Irish people to the world, via Abu Dhabi… from this month, Etihad has now increased frequency from Dublin from 5 to 7 times a week”.

Celebrating an Anniversary & Close Ties Between Nations

Guest speaker, Mr Mohammed Al Shamsi, Chargé d’Affaires of the UAE Mission in Dublin, thanked guests for joining them “on this very special evening to mark the 15-year anniversary of Etihad flying to Dublin” and added, “tonight as we celebrate this historic milestone, we also celebrate the close ties between UAE and Ireland”. Markedly, it is through aviation that we can explore far destinations with relative ease and have the world small enough to adventure and share experiences with other nationalities, cultures and countries.

Going Above & Beyond

Tonight’s event celebrates the journey that started in 2007 with the airline rolling up its sleeves and getting stuck into Irish culture, including a lengthy spell as sponsor of the GAA Championships. It earned accolades along the way including the Irish Travel Trade Award for “Best International Airline”. Showing that the airline doesn’t do anything in halves, it is running a competition with two return tickets from Dublin to Abu Dhabi or 4 tickets to the Etihad Stadium. If you have spent time in Dublin Airport (as many of us have recently) you will have seen their extra miles for the Irish as part of signing up to their loyalty programme.

Amazing Prize Giveaway – Visit Abu Dhabi or the Etihad Stadium in Manchester

As a reminder, complete the questionnaire https://forms.office.com/r/EtGjwBh8uz by 25th July and you could be in with a chance of winning these amazing prizes – 2 Economy Return Tickets Dublin – Abu Dhabi or four General Admissions Tickets to a Manchester City Premier League match at the Etihad Stadium. For more details and terms & conditions, check out https://ittn.ie/featured/competition-time-with-etihad-airways/

Stuck on the questions? ITTN has you covered, check out ITTN.ie for all the info.

Extra Miles for the Irish if they join the loyalty program, Etihad Guest by 25th July

With daily flights onboard Etihad’s innovative 787 Dreamliner, there has never been a better time to venture to Abu Dhabi. If you haven’t had time at Dublin Airport to see Etihad’s award-winning loyalty program “Etihad Guest” – as part of Etihad Airway’s 15-year anniversary celebrations – Irish customers who sign up by 25th July 2022, will get an extra 1,500 Guest Miles. For more see – https://www.etihadguest.com/en/quick-enrolment.html?enrolcode=IRLAND1500

The Sky’s the Limit with Etihad Airways

Having ventured to that part of the world for the first time last month, it was a memorable experience and for all the right reasons. I already have my eye to go back to Abu Dhabi in the next few months for a few days (the 20 or so web pages remain reminders to help plan my next holiday(s) – tell me what travel agent doesn’t have two dozen dedicated to theirs!).