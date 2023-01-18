Celebrating 10 years of youth adventure brand – TruTravels!

In 2012, co-founders Joe Fallon and Mark Pope quit their jobs to start a travel company, by their own admission, with little to no idea of where to start…

After months of hard work, on 15 January 2013 they ran their first ever TruTravels tour in Thailand with only five customers.

Fast forward 10 years and they’re back where it all began, celebrating a decade of creating life-changing group travel experiences across 17 countries and operating over 40 tours, connecting tens of thousands of solo travellers around the globe.

