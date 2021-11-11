Celebrate Thanksgiving with Visit USA Committee

Join the Visit USA Committee at their Thanksgiving Trade Night 2021 on 18th November.

This year, attendees will be celebrating the reopening of the USA to Irish visitors and the 400th anniversary of the very first Thanksgiving.

Over 20 Visit USA members are participating at this event, including tourist boards, airlines and attractions, making it a great opportunity to reconnect.

Participating members include Aer Lingus, Brand USA, British Airways, NYC & Co., United Airlines, Universal Parks & Resorts, Visit California,

There will also be fabulous prizes to be won on the night, including two Aer Lingus tickets to the USA!

When: Thursday 18th November, from6pm. Light refreshments and drinks will be served.

Where: Radisson Blu Royal Hotel, Golden Lane, County Dublin.

Registration is essential for this event. Contact [email protected].