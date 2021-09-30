Celebrate International Coffee Day

News

Happy International Coffee Day!

International Coffee Day (1 October) is an annual, worldwide celebration used to promote and celebrate coffee as a beverage.  Celebrate one of the world’s most popular beverages with five spots perfect for enjoying the caffeinated drink.

Enjoy coffee and art in Slovenia
Even though Slovenia does not grow coffee, it is home to a number of artisan coffee roasters creating unique mountain blends, in addition to unique experiences spanning festivals, literature and art.

Experience the Joshua Tree Roast in Greater Palm Springs
A local favourite for many reasons, IW Coffee offers superb coffee drinks using local and fair-trade
Joshua Tree Coffee. The coffee embodies the essence of Joshua Tree’s local environment and takes inspiration from the natural rejuvenating power of the desert landscape.

 

Joshua Tree Coffee Company, Palm Springs

San Diego Brew
While San Diego is famous for its Cali-Baja cuisine and craft beer, the coffee culture has been quietly brewing for some time now. Modern Times, a successful beer brewery located in the Point Loma neighbourhood but with several coffee cafes throughout the city, has long been roasting coffee as a
beer ingredient and their tasting room offer both craft beer and coffee.

New wave coffee in the Vale of Glamorgan
Combining the typical Welsh outdoor lifestyle of surfing, walking and yoga with the beauty of the natural
environment, The Welsh Coffee Company based in Ogmore produces high-quality speciality grade
coffee that reflects a light roast resulting in better quality and taste.

Enjoy Tokyo’s Coffee Culture

The Japanese coffee scene has grown significantly over the past decades and made its mark on
Japanese culture. From a sophisticated cup of hand-drip black coffee to a bottle of cold coffee milk after a hot bath at the local sento, or enjoying a sugary coffee creation, coffee has claimed its own place in the everyday lives and customs of people in Japan.

Be sure to check out your local cafes for any special offers ahead of International Coffee Day.

