Celebrate Independence Day with Visit USA and ITTN’s ‘Return to America’ Travel Trade Webinar Today at 3pm

The joint-Visit USA and ITTN ‘Return to America’ travel trade webinar will be live from 3pm today, 5 July.

The running order is as follows:

United States General Update (3pm)

Overview of the Return to America with Visit USA Chairperson, Jenny Rafter and Visit USA Executive Director, Tony Lane.

Northeast & Midwest USA (3.10pm)

Capital Region USA – Capital Region USA (CRUSA) is the official regional destination marketing organisation promoting Washington, DC, Virginia and Maryland internationally.

Discover New England – Discover New England (DNE) is the official regional marketing alliance of the New England states to promote its assets to the international market.

Pure Michigan – The Travel Michigan Team is part of an overall strategic plan to lay the foundation for tourism in Michigan so that it will continue to grow and contribute to the overall economic development of the State.

Visit Maine – The Maine Office of Tourism promotes Maine as a world-class, four-season travel destination and helps steer Maine’s tourism industry.

3. West Coast & Rocky Mountains USA (3.35pm)

Visit Utah – Sculpted by wind, water and time, Utah is home to some of the most astonishing landscapes in the USA, from The Mighty 5® National Parks of Arches, Bryce Canyon, Canyonlands, Capitol Reef and Zion, to the Wasatch Mountains’ Greatest Snow on Earth®, and all points in-between.

Great American West – Idaho, Montana, North Dakota, South Dakota and Wyoming – is home to awe-inspiring scenery, abundant wildlife, legendary wild west history and Native American culture.

Visit California – California is known for dramatic terrain encompassing cliff-lined beaches, redwood forest, the Sierra Nevada Mountains, Central Valley farmland and the arid Mojave Desert.

Visit Colorado – The mission of the Colorado Tourism Office (CTO) is to generate traveller spending through the promotion and development of compelling, sustainable travel experiences throughout the state.

4. Southern & Central USA (4.05pm)

Explore Georgia – Georgia is the South reinvented. They’re proud to show the world all the sights and experiences which can only be found here.

Travel Oklahoma – Travel Oklahoma brings the state’s myriad historic and cultural; Western and American Indian; outdoor and urban attractions – including legendary Route 66 – to leisure travellers of all ages and interests.

Arkansas – Arkansas is known as the Natural state for good reason. Blessed with immense natural beauty the state is a playground of outdoor activities with its 52 state parks.

Deep South USA – They have everything you need to know to plan a great holiday to America’s Southern States of Alabama, Kentucky, Louisiana, Mississippi & Tennessee.

5. Florida (4.35pm)

Visit Florida – the state’s official tourism marketing corporation, serves as Florida’s official source for travel planning to visitors across the globe.

Visit Central Florida – There are endless wide open spaces with fresh water lakes, wonderful state parks, preserves and trails where visitors can take an airboat ride, enjoy watersports, hike, bike or fish.

Universal Orlando Resort – Universal Orlando is home to three epic theme parks that feature some of the world’s most exciting and innovative experiences, including Universal’s Islands of Adventure, Universal Studios Florida and Universal’s Volcano Bay.

The Beaches of Fort Myers & Sanibel – The Beaches of Fort Myers & Sanibel in Southwest Florida are made up of over 100 barrier islands strung along the Gulf of Mexico.

Greater Miami & The Beaches – Made legendary during the whimsical Art Deco era, Miami has evolved into the world’s premier playground.

Visit Tampa Bay – The heart of Florida’s Gulf Coast beats in Tampa Bay. Visit Tampa Bay encourages adventurous travelers to unlock sun, fun and culture in Florida’s most diverse travel destination.

Kennedy Space Centre – Kennedy Space Center Visitor Complex brings to life the epic story of the U.S. space program, offering a full day or more of fun, inspiration and educational activities.

6. Airlines, Car Hire & Hotels (5.05pm)

British Airways – The British Airways Experience is more than a flight. For them, it’s about making every single journey special. For you, it’s about feeling relaxed and secure from airport to boarding and beyond.

Aer Lingus – The flag carrier airline of Ireland and the second-largest airline in Ireland. Founded by the Irish government, it is now owned by International Airlines Group, the parent company of British Airways, Iberia and Vueling.

Delta Air Lines – Delta Air Lines is the U.S. global airline leader in safety, innovation, reliability and customer experience.

Hertz – Hertz operates the Hertz, Dollar, Thrifty and Firefly car rental brands in more than 10,500 corporate and licensee locations throughout approximately 145 countries in North America, Europe, Latin America, Asia, Australia, Africa, the Middle East and New Zealand.

Hotel Beacon NYC – The Hotel Beacon is located on Manhattan’s trendy Upper West Side and features 278 Rooms and Suites that are designed in a contemporary style.

How to Watch

To register for this event, please email [email protected] and you will get a link.

Everyone who registers and takes part in the webinar will be in with a chance to win one of three €200 One4All vouchers.

Looking forward to seeing you there!