Celebrate Halloween in USA with these haunted experiences

With Halloween around the corner, we have collated the best spooky experiences around America. Whether or not you believe in ghosts, there have been some pretty ghoulish goings-on recently. We dare you to spend a night in one of these haunted dwellings…

Howl-O-Scream in San Diego, California

San Diego’s newest Halloween nighttime event debuts this year with Seaworld Howl-O-Scream. There is a family-friendly trick-or-treating, hay maze craze, spooky hula hoops, costume parades, and a pumpkin search throughout the park fill fall day. By night, fright seekers will tremble upon entering the three haunted houses, seven scare zones and unpredictable hordes of the nightmarish creatures.

Salem Witch Museum, Massachusetts

Also known as the home of Halloween, Salem is famous for Halloween celebrations. The area is known for The Salem witch trials, where more than 200 people were wrongly put on trial for practising witchcraft. Hundreds of thousands of people visit Witch City each year for Halloween parades, haunted houses and parties.

The Ahwahnee Hotel, Yosemite

The Ahwahnee was designed and built in the 1920s and built by American architect Gilbert Stanley Underwood. In the following century, The Ahwahnee has hosted presidents, royalty and a few ghosts…and if guests have seen the film The Shining they might just get a familiar feeling when they step inside.

Hyatt Santa Barbara, Santa Barbara

As beautiful as it is, the Hyatt Santa Barbara is said to frighten even the most hardened souls. The hotel, once a WWII hospital has become home to an array of paranormal activity. Employees and guests are said to have witnessed grey shadows, flying objects, lights flickering on and off and hearing ghostly footsteps.

Haunted Pittsburgh, Pittsburgh

Haunted Pittsburgh is the curator of P all things that go bump in the night. This year the team has curated an outdoor walking ghost tour of one of America’s most haunted cities, Starting downtown at the City-County Building, the tour takes participants to many haunted sites throughout the city while retelling Pittsburgh’s greatest ghost stories.