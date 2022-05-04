Cave Tours and the Influence of César Manrique, ITTN’s First day in Lanzarote

ITTN travel reporter Jack Goddard recently attended a press trip to Fuerteventura and Lanzarote. On Jack and his group’s first morning in Lanzarote, they began their day by attending the Green Caves, a unique mythological-looking cave, full of legends and extraordinary landscape and beauty. At the caves, the group was taken on a wonderful tour dipping and diving through the historic caves by a very informative guide.

The group then continued to visit Jameos del Agua. Jameos del Agua is a passionate journey down volcanism, geology and a perfect combination between art and nature in an emblematic volcanic tube that was transformed by César Manrique. The experience is very unique, it really capsulated the influence that César Manrique left on Lanzarote.

After the group’s visit to Jameos del Agua they then proceeded to Casa-Museo del Campesin for lunch and were joined by Paula Muñoz, marketing director of tourism in Lanzarote.

After a very informative and enjoyable lunch, the group moved on to the wine-growing region of La Geria and had a wine tasting at El Grifo, the oldest winery in the Canaries. During the wine tasting, the group was shown around the property and taught the process of how El Grifo makes its wines.

To conclude the day the group was then taken to a special private room where they were treated to trying three of El Grifo’s stand-out wines.