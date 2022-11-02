SEARCH
HomeNewsCathay Pacific will Overfly Russian Airspace on Some Flights Again
News

Cathay Pacific will Overfly Russian Airspace on Some Flights Again

Emer Roche
By Emer Roche
0
2

Cathay Pacific has restarted flights from New York to Hong Kong using the ‘Polar route’, which flies over the far eastern part of Russia.

“The Polar route provides a safe, direct and fastest flight experience to our customers”, the airline said.

Unlike European and US airlines, Cathay is not subject to sanctions stopping it from flying in Russian airspace and is ‘compliant with applicable sanctions regulations.

It had stopped overflying Russia after the invasion of Ukraine.

Using the Polar route also avoids the possibility of having to make aircrew changes because of flight duty limits.

Emer Roche
Emer Roche
Emer has over 10 years experience working for Irish magazines, supplements, websites and creative agencies. She’s written features for U Magazine, Image Magazine and theheyday.ie, across a range of subjects such as women’s interest, travel, culture, news and interviews. She also has a portfolio of commercial writing for creative agencies, such as RTE.ie and Originate Creative. Emer is a Dublin native with part of her heart in Ardmore, County Waterford. She lives in Dublin 7 with her husband, two kids, dog and cat.
Previous articleOne Million Irish Passports Issued in a Record-Breaking 2022

RELATED ARTICLES

Logo

Must Read

© ITTN.ie