Cathay Pacific to Increase Capacity as it Returns to 1m+ Monthly Passenger Numbers

By Geoff Percival
Cathay Pacific carried more than 1 million passengers in January – marking the first time the Hong Kong flag carrier has passed the milestone in a single month in nearly three years.

The airline said it is planning on increasing capacity in the coming months to capitalise on travel restrictions in the Far East being removed.

Part of that move will result in the airline giant increasing frequency between Hong Kong and mainland China by around 100 extra flights per week. The airline said its 2022 passenger traffic was nearly 40% higher in 2022 than it was in 2021.

Cathay carried 1.03 million passengers in January, up 29% on the previous month.

According to Cathay Pacific chief customer and commercial officer, Lavinia Lau: “Looking at February and beyond, we are working hard to increase our passenger flight capacity as much as possible over the coming months, especially in the lead up to the Easter holiday. Demand for flights to and from the Chinese mainland – both for point-to-point and connecting traffic via Hong Kong – is expected to grow, and we are endeavouring to provide more options for our customers as quickly as feasible. We are on track to operate more than 100 return flights per week to 14 cities in the Chinese mainland by the end of this month.”

Geoff has worked in business, news, consumer and travel journalism for more than 25 years; having worked for and contributed to the likes of The Irish Examiner, Business & Finance, Business Plus, The Sunday Times, The Irish News, Senior Times, and The Sunday Tribune.
