Cathay Pacific Considering Closing London Pilot Base

Cathay Pacific is considering shutting down its London pilot base with the loss of 100 jobs as part of its ongoing cost-cutting measures.

According to reports in the South China Morning Post, the Hong Kong carrier is proposing the closure and a consultation on employing British-based crew in the future.

Over the last few months Cathay Pacific has closed bases in  Canada, Germany, Australia and New Zealand, affecting 280 jobs.

Cathay Pacific ended its Dublin-Hong Kong service in November 2020 following its temporary suspension the year before; the airline said it would resume the service in March 2020 but the impact of the pandemic put paid to the service altogether.

It began flying the route in 2018.

