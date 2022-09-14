Cassidy Travel on Target to Raise €20,000 For Childhood Cancer Awareness Month this September

Cassidy Travel is proud to be working alongside The Gavin Glynn Foundation to help raise much-needed funds to assist and support families fighting childhood cancer.

The Gavin Glynn Foundation helps families with all the financial and logistical aspects of travelling overseas for treatment not currently available in Ireland. To date, The Gavin Glynn Foundation has helped 185 families from Ireland and continues to help as many families as possible at the most difficult times of their lives.

In order to continue raising money for the foundation, Cassidy Travel has donated a holiday to Universal Studios in Orlando this November.

“We hope that this amazing prize will raise the roof with donations to help this worthwhile charity,” said Sharon Harney, General Manager of Cassidy Travel “this prize includes flights for 4 people direct from Dublin to Orlando with Aer Lingus, transfer to one of our favourite family hotels, the 4 star Rosen Inn and park tickets for the amazing Universal Studios. This really is that bucket list holiday for any family or the young at heart!”

The prize will be raffled through iDonate.ie with tickets costing €10 each.

Prize Details

– Flights are direct with Aer Lingus departing on Monday 14/11/22 at 13.40 and leaving on Thursday 24/11 arriving in Dublin at 09.00 on Friday 25/11/22.

– Your accommodation will be in a family room at the Rosen Inn Pointe on International Drive which is an excellent location — there is a free shuttle bus service to Universal Studios, and you will enjoy 3 outdoor pools, a playground, and 4 restaurants on-site.

– The park tickets include an incredible unlimited park-to-park access to Universal Studios Florida, Universal’s Island of Adventure and Universal’s Volcano Bay Water Theme Park, plus live entertainment venues of Universal CityWalk. Experience the magic of The Wizarding World of Harry Potter and the Hogwarts Express.

– Meet the Minions, and join forces with the Transformer’s Autobots to save the planet and battle villains alongside Spider-man.

– Also included is Universal’s Volcano Bay an extraordinary water theme park with winding lazy rivers and Florida’s only water coaster. CityWalk is home to an array of themed restaurants, shops, mini golf and more.

To Buy a Ticket & Donate: https://www.idonate.ie/raffle/TGGF

Gavin Glynn Foundation

Website: https://tggf.ie/

Facebook: The Gavin Glynn Foundation

Instagram: The Gavin Glynn Foundation