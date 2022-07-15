SEARCH
Cassidy Travel & Oasis Travel Win

Congratulations to the teams at Cassidy Travel and Oasis Travel as they each earn another accolade.

Cassidy Travel

Congratulations to the entire Cassidy Travel team for earning the accolade of “Republic of Ireland Agency of the Year” at Travel Weekly’s Agent Achievement Awards 2022 last night.

Cassidy Travel’s Sharon Harney spoke with ITTN this morning and shared, “We are delighted with the acknowledgement of the effort of each and every one of the Cassidy Travel team”.

Oasis Travel

Congratulations to all of the team at Oasis Travel, one of Northern Ireland’s longest established and independent travel agencies, who won “Northern Ireland Agency of the Year” at Travel Weekly’s Agent Achievement Awards 2022 last night.

