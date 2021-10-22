Cassidy Travel named Ireland’s leading online travel agency at World Travel Awards

A huge congratulations to everyone at Cassidy Travel, which has been named Ireland’s Leading Online Travel Agency at the World Travel Awards for the second year in a row.

Well done too to the other nominees – Dawson Travel, Go4Less.ie, Stein Travel and Travelnet.ie

In September, Cassidy Travel scooped up the Travel Weekly Agent Achievement Award for Irelan.

The World Travel Awards, established in 1993, acknowledge, reward and celebrate excellence across all key sectors of the travel, tourism and hospitality industries.

Today, the World Travel Award brand is recognised globally as the ultimate hallmark of industry excellence. Its annual programme is renowned as the most prestigious and comprehensive in the global industry.

“With over 35 years in the business, at Cassidy Travel we are no strangers to awards recognition and have been delighted to win many plaudits down the years. But every time is just as exciting as the last and it really reaffirms our commitment to providing the best possible service to our treasured customers so many of whom have been our regulars for years, booking holiday after amazing holiday with our expert travel advisors. Our customers really are at the heart of everything we do.” said John Spollen, Director.

He continued: “We never closed through the pandemic because our customers’ needs were and are vital to our business. Those needs included repatriation, continual booking changes and indeed reassurance. This award acknowledges the high service levels that we give to our customers through the knowledge and expertise of our highly trained staff, even in the most difficult of circumstances.”

Unprecedented appetite for travel

Despite the ongoing global challenges, the appetite for travel has reached unprecedented levels.

Evidence is reflected in the World Travel Awards annual voting figures.

In 2019, they reported a record 1,945,965 votes cast, a 17% increase on the previous record.

In 2020, a record 2,033,494 votes were cast, with more people taking part than in any other year of WTA’s 28-year history, representing a huge vote of confidence for the travel and tourism industry.