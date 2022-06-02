Cassidy Travel have Created Perfect Father’s Day Weekend Travel Packages

Cassidy Travel have put together several lovely packages with dads in mind, for Father’s day (Sunday, June 19th). There’s something for everyone from golf lovers to horse racing enthusiasts!
Father’s Day Weekend in Rome!
Travel 18th June 2022-3 Nights
3* Hotal Pricilla, Rome
Prices from €285pp based on 2 people sharing.
Price includes return flights from Dublin.
Treat Dad to an Italian break this Father’s Day staying in this charming hotel, situated in the central Ludovisi district, within walking distance of Via Veneto, Villa Borghese, Piazza di Spagna and Fontana di Trevi!
Gift Idea: Cheltenham 2023!
Travel 14th March 2023- 1,2,3 & 4 Night Packages Available!
1 night accommodation & 1 day racing from €149pp
2 night accommodation & 2 day racing from €279pp
3 night accommodation & 3 day racing from €399pp
4 night accommodation & 4 day racing from €599pp
(4 nighter Includes Paddy’s Day & Gold Cup)
Optional flights return to Birmingham from €145pp Extra
Gift Idea: Monza Formula 1 2022!
Race Days 9th – 11th September 2022
Race Packages Include:
Return Flights from Dublin, Cork or Knock
3* Central Hotels (options available)
3 day General Admission Ticket
To discuss these and other options, drop into Cassidy Travel or call them on 01 8779853.