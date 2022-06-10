SEARCH
Cassidy Travel Blanchardstown Require Store Manager

By Emer Roche
Cassidy Travel, Ireland’s Award Winning travel experts with thirty plus years industry experience have a manager vacancy at their Blanchardstown store.

Are you looking for a challenge ? Do you love to travel ?

Would you like to work in a busy and vibrant store ?

Would you like the opportunity of a career with Cassidy Travel ?

Have you experience in systems, computers, and retail ?

Our perfect candidate would manage and motivate our amazing team in our Blanchardstown store.

If you are interested in applying, please email [email protected], your application will be dealt with in the strictest confidence

