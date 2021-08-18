Cassidy Travel Appoints AE Consulting as PR Agency

Aileen Eglington’s AE Consulting has been reappointed as the PR firm for Cassidy Travel.

And it couldn’t come at a better time: as international travel is finally opening up, AE Consulting will be sending out weekly offers from Cassidy Travel as well as themed travel booking ideas.

Cassidy Travel has also been busy developing new products, so we will be getting updates on all the company’s exciting new developments.

For all Cassidy Travel-related details, get in touch with Rosie O’Toole ([email protected]; 087 9017809), who will be in charge of the account.

Booking patterns – trending at present