Cassidy Travel Appoints AE Consulting as PR Agency

Cassidy Travel Appoints AE Consulting as PR Agency

Aileen Eglington’s AE Consulting has been reappointed as the PR firm for Cassidy Travel.

And it couldn’t come at a better time: as international travel is finally opening up, AE Consulting will be sending out weekly offers from Cassidy Travel as well as themed travel booking ideas.

Cassidy Travel has also been busy developing new products, so we will be getting updates on all the company’s exciting new developments.

For all Cassidy Travel-related details, get in touch with Rosie O’Toole ([email protected]; 087 9017809), who will be in charge of the account.

Booking patterns – trending at present

  • Late autumn deals
  • New York and Vegas shopping breaks
  • Christmas Markets
  • Lapland
  • Christmas  and New Year Sun
  • New Year and January Ski
  • Cruising – both ocean and river – for 2022
  • Florida 2022
  • Villa Holidays
Fionn Davenport is the editor-in-chief of the ITTN group, including ITTN and ITTN Ireland. He's one of Ireland's best-known travel journalists and writers, with nearly 30 years' experience writing guidebooks for Lonely Planet and others.

