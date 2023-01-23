Cash is King at the ITAA Awards as we Raise Money for Robbie’s Family

The Irish Travel Industry Awards is in the Mansion House Dublin on Thursday the 26th of January.

One of the objectives of the evening is to raise money for a good cause through a raffle.

This year the industry lost a dear colleague, Robbie Smart who worked for many travel companies during his career including Cassidy Travel, Travelport, Camino Ways and most recently Bedsonline.

Robbie died suddenly and is survived by his wife and young family. Everybody in the industry would like to support Robbie’s family and, with their permission, have decided to donate the money raised from the raffle to the Robbie Smart Fund.

There are 12 fantastic prizes to be raffled off at the awards event. These have been generously donated by: Brittany Ferries, Irish Ferries with Kelair Campotel, Best4Travel, TUI, Spanish Tourist Office, Air Canada, Sunway with Hotel Fariones, Aer Lingus, Stena Line, Shannon Airport, Killester Travel and a grand prize from Island Marketing and Turkish Airlines valued at 15k!

With Raffle tickets starting at just €10 and with prizes some of the best that the industry has ever seen – don’t forget to bring some cash to buy some tickets.

Winners must be there on the night!

ITAA is aware there are many companies and individuals that would also like to make donations to the fund outside of the raffle.

As the raffle is exclusively available to attendees of the awards event, the group would like to give those not attending the event or wishing to make a separate contribution the opportunity to do so.

The ITAA has agreed that donations may be paid into its bank account.

Please use the reference RS fund when making a donation.

In addition, if you wish, details can be emailed to [email protected]

The donations will be overseen by the ITAA accountant and totals will be made available in due course.

ITAA Bank account details: