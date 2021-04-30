News

CarTrawler Teams up with Uber for Car Rentals

Irish travel tech company CarTrawler, the leading B2B provider of car rental technology solutions to the global travel industry, has signed a deal with Uber to provide its booking system to Uber Rent ahead of its expansion in the United States.

Uber Rent, a car rental service that is currently operating in Australia, New Zealand, the UK and France, is set to expand its operations into the US, allowing customers to rent cars through the Uber app.

CarTrawler will provide its online booking platform to Uber.

It is the latest in a series of partnership deals signed by the Irish company, which was acquired in 2020 by TowerBrook for €100 million. It also has deals with travel booking app Hopper, American Express, Hotels.com, KLM, Emirates and easyJet.

About the Uber deal, CarTrawler chief commercial officer Aileen McCormack said: “Crucially, this is a critical moment for the car rental market, as two of the most innovative travel-technology organisations come together to create a unique car rental proposition.”

“The partnership will bring best-in-market car rental services to its widest audience yet, enabling more people than ever to travel in a way that is cheaper, easier, and more sustainable. And as we see more positive signs of recovery globally and cities opening up, CarTrawler & Uber will set the world in motion by getting people moving again,” she added.

 

 

 

 

 

