Carrie Day Joins ITTN

Congratulations to Carrie Day & ITTN Just got Bigger & Better!

Ireland’s Travel Trade Network Continues to Expand with the Announcement of Carrie Day joining in the role of Business Development Manager.

Sharon Jordan, Managing Director said ‘We are thrilled to have Carrie join our team, since joining the travel industry Carrie quickly became ‘one to watch’ within the market and I personally have been impressed with her work ethic during our time together as committee members of the ITAA Benevolent fund.

Carrie brings with her a wealth of experience that will support the current ITTN team of myself, Geoff, Fionn, Shane, Emer, Jack, Allie and Joan as we have move toward a new chapter in the business and industry’.