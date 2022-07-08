SEARCH
HomeNewsCarrie Day Joins ITTN
News

Carrie Day Joins ITTN

Allie Sheehan
By Allie Sheehan
0
4

Congratulations to Carrie Day & ITTN Just got Bigger & Better!

Ireland’s Travel Trade Network Continues to Expand with the Announcement of Carrie Day joining in the role of Business Development Manager.

Sharon Jordan, Managing Director said ‘We are thrilled to have Carrie join our team, since joining the travel industry Carrie quickly became ‘one to watch’ within the market and I personally have been impressed with her work ethic during our time together as committee members of the ITAA Benevolent fund.

Carrie brings with her a wealth of experience that will support the current ITTN team of myself, Geoff, Fionn, Shane, Emer, Jack, Allie and Joan as we have move toward a new chapter in the business and industry’.

Allie Sheehan
Allie Sheehan
I have worked in the travel industry for seven years, from working in American Holidays and The Travel Corporation I have a wealth of knowledge of all aspects of travel. Before joining ITTN I worked for Facebook which gave me the inside knowledge of the wonderful world of social media. I have a BSc in Event Management and am also a qualified beauty therapist (which definitely comes in handy in this business). Recently I joined the AWTE Ireland committee and I am enjoying working with and connecting with the network of women in travel.
Previous articleTourism Bosses Outline Budgetary Measures Needed to Keep Ireland Competitive

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Logo

Must Read

© ITTN.ie