SEARCH
HomeNewsCarrie Day Joins ITTN
News

Carrie Day Joins ITTN

Emer Roche
By Emer Roche
0
3

Ireland’s Travel Trade Network continues to expand with the announcement of Carrie Day the team as business development manager.

Sharon Jordan, managing director said‘We are thrilled to have Carrie join our team, since joining the travel industry Carrie quickly became ‘one to watch’ within the market and I personally have been impressed with her work ethic during our time together as committee members of the ITAA Benevolent fund.

Carrie brings with her a wealth of experience that will support the current ITTN team of myself, Geoff, Fionn, Shane, Emer, Jack, Allie and Joan as we move toward a new chapter in the business and industry’’.

Emer Roche
Emer Roche
Emer has over 10 years experience working for Irish magazines, supplements, websites and creative agencies. She’s written features for U Magazine, Image Magazine and theheyday.ie, across a range of subjects such as women’s interest, travel, culture, news and interviews. She also has a portfolio of commercial writing for creative agencies, such as RTE.ie and Originate Creative. Emer is a Dublin native with part of her heart in Ardmore, County Waterford. She lives in Dublin 7 with her husband, two kids, dog and cat.
Previous articleGreece Changes Covid Rules for Tourists

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Logo

Must Read

© ITTN.ie