Carnival to Let Limited Number of Kids on Cruises

Carnival Cruise Line will allow a small number of unvaccinated children on its cruises this summer – but they’ll need to be tested and wear masks.

Carnival’s summer cruise plan is to sail with 95 per cent of guests fully vaccinated, with the remaining 5 per cent made up of under-12s, who don’t have to be.

However, they will have to be tested for COVID-19 and they will be subject to mask requirements and other restrictions.

The company had originally said that only vaccinated passengers would be allowed on board.

Carnival will debut its season with a 3 July sailing aboard Carnival Vista from Galveston, Texas. It will sail to Cozumel and Mahogany Bay, Belize.

Carnival has yet to announce details of its sailings from Miami, but the company’s vaccination policy will fall foul of a new Florida law prohibiting businesses from requiring proof of vaccination.

Fionn Davenport

