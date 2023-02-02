Carnival Cruises Expands Route Network to Tokyo and Singapore

Carnival Cruise Line has added two new Asian cruises to its itinerary – with the cruise giant now taking bookings for 2024 journeys to Singapore and Tokyo.

“Offering guests new destinations to explore and make fun memories builds on our incredible portfolio of Carnival Journeys sailings,” said Christine Duffy, president of Carnival Cruise Line. “We have over 150 long cruises open for sale right now, with itineraries taking guests to beautiful places all over the world, and now Carnival Panorama and Carnival Splendor will expand on that with these truly unique sailings.”

The 4,000 guest Carnival Panorama will undertake an 18-day sailing from Long Beach, California to Tokyo departing August 22, 2024; and a 25-day sailing from Singapore to Long Beach departing on October 12, 2024.

The 3,000 guest Carnival Splendor will undertake a 15-day sailing from Sydney to Singapore departing July 21, 2024 and a 16-day sailing from Singapore to Sydney departing August 24, 2024.