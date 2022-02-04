Carnival Cruise Line to retire two older ships

Two older Carnival Cruise Line Fantasy-class ships are to leave the fleet this year.

Carnival Sensation, which entered service in 1993, will not be part of the US line’s restart plans.

The 1991-built Carnival Ecstasy will run its last cruise for the company on October 10 after a summer of sailings from Mobile, Alabama.

The company confirmed that both 2,000-passenger vessels will leave the fleet.

In other changes to fleet deployment,t Carnival is cancelling planned operations in Australia by Carnival Splendor from June 10 until September 26 and Carnival Spirit from June 5 this year until October 5, 2023.

The alterations come as the line “adjusts for the continued uncertainty of cruising in Australia”.