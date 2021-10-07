Carnival Cruise Line Targets Spring Return for US Fleets

Carnival Cruise Line plans to have the majority of its US fleet back in service by early next year.

90% of capacity is scheduled to be operating from American ports by February 2022.

The restart will see ships sailing from Galveston, Miami, Port Canaveral, New Orleans, Long Beach, Baltimore, Tampa and Charleston.

Carnival’s U.S.-based fleets include:

• Galveston: Carnival Breeze, Carnival Dream and Carnival Vista

• Miami: Carnival Freedom, Carnival Horizon, Carnival Sunrise and Carnival Conquest

• New Orleans: Carnival Glory and Carnival Valor

• Long Beach: Carnival Panorama, Carnival Radiance and Carnival Miracle

• Baltimore: Carnival Legend

• Tampa: Carnival Pride

• Charleston: Carnival Sunshine

The first ship to set sail is Carnival Sunshine, which leaves Charleston on January 3. This is followed by Carnival Liberty from Port Canaveral on February 11.

Carnival Cruises will continue to operate under its current Covid-19 protocols for all upcoming sailings.