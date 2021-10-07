News

Carnival Cruise Line Targets Spring Return for US Fleets

Carnival Cruise Line Targets Spring Return for US Fleets

Carnival Cruise Line plans to have the majority of its US fleet back in service by early next year.

90% of capacity is scheduled to be operating from American ports by February 2022.

The restart will see ships sailing from Galveston, Miami, Port Canaveral, New Orleans, Long Beach, Baltimore, Tampa and Charleston.

Carnival’s U.S.-based fleets include:

• Galveston: Carnival Breeze, Carnival Dream and Carnival Vista
• Miami: Carnival Freedom, Carnival Horizon, Carnival Sunrise and Carnival Conquest
• New Orleans: Carnival Glory and Carnival Valor
• Long Beach: Carnival Panorama, Carnival Radiance and Carnival Miracle
• Baltimore: Carnival Legend
• Tampa: Carnival Pride
• Charleston: Carnival Sunshine

The first ship to set sail is Carnival Sunshine, which leaves Charleston on January 3. This is followed by Carnival Liberty from Port Canaveral on February 11.

Carnival Cruises will continue to operate under its current Covid-19  protocols for all upcoming sailings.

Related Items
Click to add a comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

News

Leona joins the ITTN team after graduating from Dublin City University with a degree in Journalism. She has a passion for travel and sport and has worked in various media roles.

Related Items

More in News

Irish Passport Ranks High in Global Mobility Index

Fionn DavenportOctober 7, 2021
Read More

Google Flights will Now Show the Environmental Impact of Your Travel

Fionn DavenportOctober 7, 2021
Read More

UK Scraps Action Against Ryanair, British Airways Over Refunds

Fionn DavenportOctober 7, 2021
Read More

Bedsonline Enters Preferred Partnership with Express Travel Group

Fionn DavenportOctober 7, 2021
Read More

Breaking: Joe Walsh Tours To Reopen

Fionn DavenportOctober 7, 2021
Read More

Job Alert: Hannon Travel, Co Meath is Hiring

Leona KennyOctober 6, 2021
Read More

Breaking: Ryanair Launches New Flight to Venice from Cork Airport

Leona KennyOctober 6, 2021
Read More

WestJet Launching New Service Between Toronto and Dublin

Leona KennyOctober 6, 2021
Read More

British Airways Set to Operate Biggest Schedule Since March 2020

Leona KennyOctober 6, 2021
Read More

Copyright © 2021 ittn