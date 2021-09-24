Carnival Corporation Is Targeting 50% Capacity On All Ships By October

Carnival Corporation is targeting 50% capacity on all its fleet ships by the end of October.

To date, eight of the company’s nine cruise line brands – Carnival Cruise Line, Princess Cruises, Holland America Line, Seabourn, Costa Cruises, AIDA Cruises, P&O Cruises and Cunard have resumed guest sailings.

By the end of October, those eight brands have announced they will be operating 42 ships, marking the return of over 50% of the company’s global fleet capacity.

The brands are resuming operations using a phased-in approach, with sailings from ports in the US, Mexico, Caribbean, UK, Western Europe and the Mediterranean.

Roger Frizzel, Chief Communications Officer for Carnival Corporation explains, ”Based on our initial restart of guest cruise operations across eight brands, it is clear from our guests that there is tremendous confidence in our brands, our health and safety protocols, and the return of cruising as one of the world’s most popular vacations.”

The company’s goal is to return nearly 65% of its capacity by 31 December 2021.

Additionally, the brand has announced plans for all 11 ships to be in service by spring 2022.