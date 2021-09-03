Carnival Confirms Restart Dates for 15 Ships

Carnival has confirmed restart dates for 15 of its ships beginning in November.

Eight of its ships are already in service, with more restarting in September and October, but the company has now affirmed plans for the next round of restarts.

Carnival Valor will restart from New Orleans on 1 November, followed by Carnival Legend and Carnival Pride, which will restart from Baltimore and Tampa, respectively.

Carnival Radiance and Carnival Conquest will both restart on 13 December, out of Long Beach and Miami, respectively; while Carnival Sensation will start from Mobile, Alabama in January of next year.

With the extension of Carnival Sensation’s restart, five ships operating out of U.S. homeports will be moved to 2022: Carnival Liberty (Port Canaveral), Carnival Sunshine (Charleston), Carnival Paradise (Tampa); Carnival Ecstasy (Jacksonville) and Carnival Sensation (Mobile).

Separate from its U.S. operations, Carnival has cancelled four additional sailings for both Carnival Spirit and Carnival Splendor out of Australia. Cruises on both ships are now cancelled up to and including Dec. 16, 2021.

“We are very pleased with the progress of our restart which will grow to 15 ships sailing from seven U.S. homeports by mid-November,” said Christine Duffy, president of Carnival Cruise Line.

“We are making slight adjustments to our timeline to take into account supply chain realities and ensure that our destination and shore excursion offerings can meet the strong demand we are seeing from our guests.

“Our teams, ship and shore, are prepared to continue delivering on our great guest experience and manage all health and safety protocols.”

Carnival is also advising guests booked in November and December that it will continue to meet the U.S. Centers for Disease Control & Prevention’s (CDC) standard of vaccinated cruises.

Guests will need to present proof of both vaccination and a negative COVID-19 test at check-in (with a small number of capacity-restricted exemptions granted for children under 12 and other guests who cannot be vaccinated).