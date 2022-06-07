Caribbean Trade and Media Roadshow for Irish Market

The Caribbean Trade and Media Roadshow embarks on its tour of Ireland next week with events taking place in Belfast, Dublin and Cork.

The Dublin evening happens on Wednesday 15 June, 2022 at 18.00 – 21:00, exclusively for the Irish market.

The event will be held at the luxurious The Iveagh Garden Hotel where guests will enjoy a lovely Caribbean evening. All in attendance will be entered to win great prizes featuring a 7-night stay for two guests at the Club Barbados Resort & Spa in Barbados, from Elite Island Resorts!

Register now and get your ticket for a fun evening of networking, informative sessions and presentations, and video highlights as well as interactive discussions.

Belfast – Tuesday 14th June – Europa Hotel Belfast – 6-9pm – Contact [email protected] for invitation & further details

Cork – Thursday 16th June – The Metropole Hotel – 6-9pm – Contact [email protected] for invitation & further details