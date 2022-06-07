SEARCH
HomeNewsCaribbean Trade and Media Roadshow for Irish Market
News

Caribbean Trade and Media Roadshow for Irish Market

Emer Roche
By Emer Roche
0
11

The Caribbean Trade and Media Roadshow embarks on its tour of Ireland next week with events taking place in Belfast, Dublin and Cork.

The Dublin evening happens on Wednesday 15 June, 2022 at 18.00 – 21:00, exclusively for the Irish market.

The event will be held at the luxurious The Iveagh Garden Hotel where guests will enjoy a lovely Caribbean evening. All in attendance will be entered to win great prizes featuring a 7-night stay for two guests at the Club Barbados Resort & Spa in Barbados, from Elite Island Resorts!

Register now and get your ticket for a fun evening of networking, informative sessions and presentations, and video highlights as well as interactive discussions.

Belfast – Tuesday 14th June – Europa Hotel Belfast – 6-9pm – Contact [email protected] for invitation & further details  

Cork – Thursday 16th June – The Metropole Hotel – 6-9pm – Contact [email protected] for invitation & further details  

Emer Roche
Emer Roche
Emer has over 10 years experience working for Irish magazines, supplements, websites and creative agencies. She’s written features for U Magazine, Image Magazine and theheyday.ie, across a range of subjects such as women’s interest, travel, culture, news and interviews. She also have a portfolio of commercial writing for creative agencies, such as RTE.ie and Originate Creative. Emer is a Dublin native with part of her heart in Ardmore, County Waterford. She lives in Dublin with her husband, two kids, dog and cat.
Previous articleBank Holiday Travel Advice From Aer Lingus
Next articleWorld Travel Market Back in London in 2022

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Logo

Must Read

© ITTN.ie