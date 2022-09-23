Caribbean Destinations – A Look at Hurricane Fiona’s Impact

The impact of Hurricane Fiona occured just as much of the area opened up for tourists after a long closure.

Some of the regions were still recovering from Hurricane Maria, five weeks ago when hit by this new weather event.

Puerto Rico

When Fiona made landfall in Puerto Rico’s southwest region on September 18, the island suffered a complete loss of electrical power and widespread flooding in coastal regions including Cabo Rojo and Loiaza.

Luis Marin International Airport, located minutes from central San Juan, reopened on September 19 after closing as Fiona passed. Discover Puerto Rico’s social media platforms and website are now providing post-storm weather updates.

Cañón de Tanamá, Utuado Puerto Rico

Dominican Republic

In terms of the effect on Caribbean tourism activities, Fiona most directly affected the Dominican Republic, as several Cap Cana and Punta Cana resorts suffered exterior damage, although most also reported escaping structural damage.

Turks & Caicos

In a September 21 statement, officials at the Turks & Caicos Hotel and Tourism Association (TCHTA) said clean-up is underway in the territory following Fiona’s passing.

“As we await reports from the sister islands, we can confidently share members in Providenciales fared very well and have suffered little to no damage as a result of Hurricane Fiona,” said Stacy Cox, TCHTA’s CEO.