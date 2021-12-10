CAR advises customers to claim against insurance of collapsed travel firm Truly Travel

The Commission for Aviation Regulation (CAR) has advised Irish customers who have bought a travel package from collapsed firm Truly Travel to make a claim against the company’s insurance policy.

Truly Travel (Ire) and its subsidiaries Alpharooms, Alpha Holidays and Teletext Holidays collapsed last month when it was unable to refund holidays cancelled due to the pandemic.

The parent company was registered in the UK and therefore not licensed by the CAR, but any Irish customers who bought a travel package must make a claim against this Insurance policy using a claim form that is available at https://protectclaims.com/trulytravel.

In October, the UK competition regulator initiated legal action against the company in an effort to force it to refund customers but the firm’s collapse was announced soon after.

Customers must submit their claim form by 30 April 2022.