Canned wine and reusable bedding: Delta Airlines drive for sustainability

Delta is accelerating its efforts to become more environmentally friendly.

From February, the airline will use recycled bedding, reusable and biodegradable service ware and premium canned wine.

Biodegradable service ware: Guests can choose from bamboo cutlery, new dishware made from biodegradable material, and paper placemats.

Canned wine: Imagery’ canned wine served onboard made from aluminium packaging reduces annual plastic use by up to 250,000 pounds.

Recyclable bedding: Premium bedding sets are now made with more than 100 recycled plastic bottles. The airline is among the first to use 100% recycled polyester (rPET) bedding and packaging.

The products will reduce onboard single-use plastic consumption by approximately 4.9 million pounds per year – that’s roughly the weight of 1,500 standard-sized cars.

Allison Ausband, E.V.P. and Chief Customer Experience Office commented, Decisions we make on every aspect of our product are opportunities to make good on two core promises: to deliver exceptional customer experiences and build a better future for people and our planet.

“These latest additions deliver something unique to our customers, reduce our environmental impact and enable job creation for the communities we serve around the world.”