Cannabis to be Banned in Amsterdam Red Light District

From mid-May, smoking cannabis on the streets of the Amsterdam red light district will be banned.

In a move to improve the quality of life in the infamous district, City Hall has implemented the ban, alongside a rule that sex workers must cease working at 3 am.

The city council said restaurants and bars would have to close by 2 am at weekends, and no visitors may enter the district after 1 am.

It is already illegal to drink alcohol in most public spaces throughout Amsterdam.

These changes will likely affect the Stag party industry and the popularity of Amsterdam cannabis cafes.