Canary Islands Ready to Welcome Irish Visitors from Monday

The Canary Islands tourism authorities are ‘delighted’ to welcome back Irish holidaymakers from 19 July, as Ireland implement the EU Digital COVID Certificate, allowing for non-essential travel within the EU.

The Canary Islands is one of Ireland’s best-loved holiday destinations, welcoming thousands of Irish holidaymakers every year in search of sun-soaked beaches and year-round good weather.

The Canary Islands Tourist Board are actively encouraging Irish holidaymakers to visit the archipelago, which currently has one of the lowest epidemiological indexes in Spain.

The Canary Islands has also committed to providing all visitors to the islands with an AXA travel insurance policy free of charge, covering all expenses relating to COVID-19. See everything that it covers here.

Covid Protocols

When visiting the archipelago, travellers should be aware of the protocols in place to reduce the spread of COVID-19 and ensure safety for both citizens and visitors to the islands.

General measures

Face masks must be worn by adults and children over the age of six in enclosed public spaces, except when eating or drinking, and outdoors where it is not possible to maintain a social distance of 1.5m. This is not mandatory for individuals that re disabled or have a respiratory condition.

Maintain a social distance in public (1.5 metres).

The use of products for individual hygiene (hydroalcoholic gels and soap) is strongly encouraged.

Specific measures

Outdoors and in enclosed public spaces: You may not smoke or use tobacco inhalation devices when it is not possible to guarantee a 2-metre separation. Smoking is not permitted on public highways.

Public and/or group transport: Masks must be worn by adults and children over the age of six on public or group transport, except if you are disabled or have a respiratory condition. Seats will be assigned on tour buses.

Tourist accommodation: Capacity is restricted in common areas, at social activities and in group classes, as per the required social distancing. You will also come across served buffets, where food is plated individually, or self-service buffets, where there are separator screens in the food areas.

Active tourism: Open-air active tourism activities entail little risk and are usually run for small groups. Nonetheless, individual sports materials cannot be shared, and specific cleaning and disinfection protocols are in place.

Travelling to the Canary Islands

The Canary Islands are looking forward to welcoming back tourists from Ireland, however holidaymakers should note the entry requirements in place before visiting the archipelago.

Individuals over six years of age, who are not residents of the Canary Islands, and are staying in tourist accommodation are required to present the EU Digital COVID Certificate or display proof of one of the following on entry to the archipelago:

A negative COVID-19 test taken within 72 hours of arrival. The tests accepted are PCR (RT-PCR for COVID-19), Transcription Mediated Amplification (TMA), and Antigen tests.

An official accredited document illustrating that the individual has been fully vaccinated within the eight months prior to your trip, or have received at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine authorised by the European Medicines Agency (EMA) within the past four months and at least 15 days prior to your trip.

An official medical certificate which proves the traveller has had and recovered from COVID-19 in the past six months.

These entry requirements are subject to change.