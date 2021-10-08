Canary Islands Offer Airlines €5 Million Grant to Restore Flights

The Canary Islands will offer airlines a grant of €5 million to support flights coming back to the island.

The €5 million aid will be offered to airlines operating to the Canaries from Spain and the rest of the EU, as well as “third” states such as the UK.

The plan was announced by the islands’ Tourism Minister Yaiza Castilla to “recover air connectivity” as the world emerges from the Covid-19 pandemic.

Castilla explains financial difficulties as the reason for the incentive.

“After the outbreak of the pandemic, the return to normality hasn’t been easy as a result of travel restrictions. Airline companies face a difficult financial situation thanks to a lack of activity, so it is to be expected that their focus will now move to the most profitable routes.

“For this reason, Canary Islands Tourism is prioritising a system of aid that compensates for the archipelago’s disadvantages in attracting air traffic and that helps increase access for national and international visitors.”

Airlines can apply for grants to the Canary Islands government within 15 business days of the announcement of the policy on 6 October. There is aid available for flights arriving in the Canaries between June 2021 and the end of the year.