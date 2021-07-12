News

Canaries Want to Impose a Curfew

The Canary Islands are calling for the introduction of a nightly curfew in an effort to fight surging COVID-19 infection rates that are a threat to the summer season.

The regional government has asked the Supreme Court to impose a nightly curfew from 12.30am to 6am on Tenerife, which has the highest rates of infection.

Regional boss Angel Victor Torres said the measures would stop the buildup of crowds in the island’s tourist hotspots.

“Pressure on hospitals is starting to grow,” he told a local radio station over the weekend.

“In Tenerife, ICU occupation is at around 15 per cent and young people are being admitted to intensive care.”

The Canary Islands are expecting a huge bump in returning visitors, especially from the UK.

