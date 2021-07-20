News

Canada to Welcome Vaccinated Irish from 7 September

Canada has announced that it will be reopening its borders to fully vaccinated visitors from 7 September. US visitors will get in a month early, starting 9 August, but they too will need to be fully vaccinated at least two weeks before travel.

All visitors will have to fill in the ArriveCAN digital health declaration form, which is available either as an app or on the web. If they are eligible to enter Canada and meet specific criteria, fully vaccinated travellers will not have to quarantine upon arrival in Canada.

Air Canada will resume its thrice-weekly Dublin-Toronto service from 1 August, but until 7 September it will only be for Irish permanent residents in Canada or Canadians citizens looking to visit Ireland.

 

Fionn Davenport is the editor-in-chief of the ITTN group, including ITTN and ITTN Ireland. He's one of Ireland's best-known travel journalists and writers, with nearly 30 years' experience writing guidebooks for Lonely Planet and others.

