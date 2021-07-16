News

Canada to Lift Cruising Ban

Photo by Brad Stallcup
Canada to Lift Cruising Ban

Canada will lift its ban on cruising from November following a “steady improvement” in the country’s Covid status. The Canadian government had imposed a one-year ban that was meant to last until 4 February 2022.

Canadian transport minister Omar Alghabra announced: “We will welcome cruise ships—an important part of our tourism sector—back in Canadian waters for the 2022 season.”

The announcement will undoubtedly please major operators who operate Alaskan cruises.

Under a 19th-century U.S. law that was temporarily reversed to deal with the Canadian ban, any foreign-flagged ship must stop in at least one foreign port if sailing between two U.S. ports. For Alaskan cruises sailing between Washington State and Alaska, this meant a stop in Canadian waters.

The cruise ship industry reportedly is worth more than $4 billion annually to the Canadian economy and is responsible for around 30,000 direct and indirect jobs.

However, Canada has not yet reopened its borders to U.S. tourists, but this decision is seen as a step toward the normalising of travel between the two North American neighbours.

Related Items
Click to add a comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

News

Fionn Davenport is the editor-in-chief of the ITTN group, including ITTN and ITTN Ireland. He's one of Ireland's best-known travel journalists and writers, with nearly 30 years' experience writing guidebooks for Lonely Planet and others.

Related Items

More in News

‘Ready When You Are’: Dublin and Cork Airports’ New TV Ad Rekindles The Joy of Flying

Fionn DavenportJuly 16, 2021
Read More

Approved Vaccine Inconsistency Could Delay Restart of International Travel, says WTTC

Fionn DavenportJuly 16, 2021
Read More

Sandals Celebrates National Travel Agent Day With Offer

Fionn DavenportJuly 16, 2021
Read More

Koh Samui Open In Step Two of Thailand’s Reopening Plans

Fionn DavenportJuly 16, 2021
Read More

Swedish Airline Amapola Awarded Dublin-Donegal Route

Fionn DavenportJuly 16, 2021
Read More

Alitalia Successor ITA Ready to Fly

Fionn DavenportJuly 16, 2021
Read More

Airlines Warn EU that Ticket Prices will Rise due to Green Taxes

Fionn DavenportJuly 16, 2021
Read More

Interns: ITTN Needs You!

Fionn DavenportJuly 15, 2021
Read More

Visit Maldives Launches ‘I’m Vaccinated’ Microsite

Fionn DavenportJuly 15, 2021
Read More

Copyright © 2021 ittn