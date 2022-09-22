SEARCH
HomeNewsCanada May Drop Vaccine Requirement on September 30
News

Canada May Drop Vaccine Requirement on September 30

Emer Roche
By Emer Roche
0
2

The Canadian federal government may end its covid vaccine requirement for travellers entering the country beginning September 30.

In a report by Reuters, an unnamed government source leaked the information on Tuesday, saying the Prime Minister, Justin Trudeau, was likely to drop the requirement, along with random testing.

There has been no comment from Canada’s Health Ministry as of yet.

Canada remains one of the strictest countries regarding covid entry requirements and restrictions. The country requires travellers to complete an app, ArriveCAN, before entry and to be fully vaccinated; random covid testing upon arrival is possible.

 A mandatory quarantine period remains for unvaccinated travellers, as do pre- and post-arrival testing.

According to the Canadian ministry, the country has seen a markedly lower number of covid infections and deaths due to its stricter restrictions and higher vaccination numbers, reporting about 85% of its population having received at least one dose of a covid vaccine.

Emer Roche
Emer Roche
Emer has over 10 years experience working for Irish magazines, supplements, websites and creative agencies. She’s written features for U Magazine, Image Magazine and theheyday.ie, across a range of subjects such as women’s interest, travel, culture, news and interviews. She also has a portfolio of commercial writing for creative agencies, such as RTE.ie and Originate Creative. Emer is a Dublin native with part of her heart in Ardmore, County Waterford. She lives in Dublin 7 with her husband, two kids, dog and cat.
Previous articleITTN Sits Down With Travel Marvel Trade Account Manager, Jack Goddard

RELATED ARTICLES

Logo

Must Read

© ITTN.ie