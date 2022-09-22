Canada May Drop Vaccine Requirement on September 30

The Canadian federal government may end its covid vaccine requirement for travellers entering the country beginning September 30.

In a report by Reuters, an unnamed government source leaked the information on Tuesday, saying the Prime Minister, Justin Trudeau, was likely to drop the requirement, along with random testing.

There has been no comment from Canada’s Health Ministry as of yet.

Canada remains one of the strictest countries regarding covid entry requirements and restrictions. The country requires travellers to complete an app, ArriveCAN, before entry and to be fully vaccinated; random covid testing upon arrival is possible.

A mandatory quarantine period remains for unvaccinated travellers, as do pre- and post-arrival testing.

According to the Canadian ministry, the country has seen a markedly lower number of covid infections and deaths due to its stricter restrictions and higher vaccination numbers, reporting about 85% of its population having received at least one dose of a covid vaccine.